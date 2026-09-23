Four matching tickets deliver massive $200K Virginia Lottery payday

One set of numbers delivered four $50K wins

Lorton, VA — A Lorton man turned one set of Pick 5 numbers into a $200,000 payday after buying four identical tickets for the Aug. 29 night drawing.

The Fairfax County man stopped at Giant Food, located at 8941 Ox Road in Lorton, and played the same five-number combination four times.

When 0-7-3-1-0 came up, all four tickets hit.

Four tickets, four $50K prizes

Each $4 Pick 5 play won $50,000, giving the player a combined $200,000 prize.

When he realized what had happened, the man had just one reaction: “Is this real or not?”

It was.

The Virginia Lottery said the man chose to remain anonymous. Under current Virginia law, the Lottery generally may not disclose an individual winner’s identity without written consent.

Same numbers paid off four times

Pick 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The game’s top prize on a $1 straight play is $50,000, with odds of matching all five numbers in exact order of 1 in 100,000.

Players can find official game information through the Virginia Lottery Pick 5 page and review Virginia’s winner privacy law through the Code of Virginia.

More lottery coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Virginia and Lottery pages.

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