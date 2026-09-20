Safety Service Patrol Worker Killed in Newport News Hit-and-Run on I-64

Virginia State Police are searching for an orange Dodge Charger that fled after fatally striking a Safety Service Patrol worker early Saturday on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — A Safety Service Patrol worker was killed early Saturday after being struck by a fleeing vehicle while assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were initially called at approximately 3:12 a.m. Sept. 19 for a report of a motorist sleeping on westbound I-64 near the Jefferson Avenue overpass.

During the response, a Virginia State Police vehicle was struck from behind by a Kia Sorento driven by Wanagi Gordon, 44, of Newport News.

The trooper was outside the police vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Orange Dodge Charger fled after fatal impact

While emergency personnel were at the scene, a Safety Service Patrol worker was struck by a third vehicle described as an orange Dodge Charger.

Police said the Charger fled after the collision.

The worker suffered fatal injuries. Authorities were withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Virginia State Police said investigators are continuing to search for the Charger and its driver.

Newport News man charged after striking police vehicle

Gordon was charged with reckless driving under Virginia Code § 46.2-853 and driving while suspended under § 46.2-301.

Police did not indicate that Gordon was involved in the fatal strike of the Safety Service Patrol worker.

The investigation into the hit-and-run remained active.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the orange Dodge Charger is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788.