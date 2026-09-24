Cumberland man held without bond after probation violation arrest

Police Arrest Report: Handcuffs used by police.

Warrant stems from assault conviction involving corrections employee

Cumberland, MD — A 33-year-old Cumberland man is being held without bond after police arrested him on a probation violation warrant tied to an earlier assault conviction involving a Department of Corrections employee.

Trevon Marcel Emerson was taken into custody Sept. 22 after Cumberland police served an active bench warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court.

Warrant tied to earlier assault conviction

Police said the warrant alleges Emerson violated the terms and conditions of probation stemming from a previous conviction for second-degree assault of a Department of Corrections employee.

Authorities did not provide additional information about the alleged probation violation.

Following his arrest, Emerson appeared before an Allegany County District Court commissioner for a bond hearing.

He was ordered held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.

The probation violation allegation remains pending in court.

The Cumberland Police Department lists 301-777-1600 as its non-emergency number.

Additional information is available through the Cumberland Police Department and the Maryland Judiciary.

More regional coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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