Annapolis man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Epping Forest Road

Victim ran to a nearby home for help after being stabbed inside a vehicle

Annapolis, MD — A 26-year-old Annapolis man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed another man inside a vehicle on Epping Forest Road.

Carlos Daniel Mancia Pleitez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon near Forest Drive and Solomons Island Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Victim ran for help after stabbing

The stabbing happened around 9:05 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 900 block of Epping Forest Road.

Police said the victim was inside a vehicle with another man when he was stabbed. The attacker fled on foot, while the wounded man ran to a nearby residence for help.

The victim was taken to a trauma center and was listed in stable condition. Investigators said the two men knew each other.

Detectives identify suspect two days later

Southern District detectives identified Mancia Pleitez on Sept. 21 and obtained an arrest warrant.

He faces attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The charges are accusations, and Mancia Pleitez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact Southern District detectives at 410-222-1965. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Readers can find more coverage through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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