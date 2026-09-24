Lucky Wallingford Cash5 ticket lands a $100K payday

Tarrar Grocery sold the six-figure winner

Wallingford, CT — A Cash5 ticket connected to Wallingford delivered a $100,000 Connecticut Lottery prize, giving the area a fresh six-figure lottery win.

The winning ticket was sold at Tarrar Grocery LLC in Wallingford and was reported by the Connecticut Lottery on Sept. 22.

Cash5 ticket delivers $100K

The $100,000 prize was tied to Cash5, one of Connecticut’s daily draw games.

The Connecticut Lottery listed Tarrar Grocery as the retailer that sold the winning ticket.

Players can review game information and winning numbers through the Connecticut Lottery and find Tarrar Grocery LLC through the Lottery’s retailer directory.

More lottery coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Connecticut and Lottery pages.

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