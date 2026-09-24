Powerball Ticket Sold in Foxwoods Leads to $50,000 Win

The winning ticket was sold at the casino’s Pequot Outpost

Cromwell, CT — A Powerball ticket tied to a Cromwell player delivered a $50,000 prize after being purchased at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Pequot Outpost in Mashantucket.

The Connecticut Lottery reported the $50,000 winning ticket on Sept. 22.

Foxwoods retailer sells $50K winner

The ticket was purchased at the Foxwoods Resort Casino Pequot Outpost, an authorized Connecticut Lottery retailer in Mashantucket.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with prizes ranging from smaller wins to the game’s multimillion-dollar jackpot.

Players can check official winning numbers through the Connecticut Lottery and find the Foxwoods Resort Casino Pequot Outpost through the Lottery’s retailer directory.

More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Connecticut and Lottery pages.

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