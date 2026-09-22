Middletown convenience store ticket delivers big win for East Hartford player

The $10,000 Connecticut Lottery prize was tied to a ticket from Stop & Go Food Mart in Middletown

EAST HARTFORD, CT – An East Hartford lottery player landed a $10,000 prize on a 20X Cash 10th Edition scratch-off tied to Stop & Go Food Mart in Middletown, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Friday.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the player’s residence as East Hartford and identifies the winning game as 20X Cash 10th Edition.

The prize totaled $10,000.

Stop & Go Food Mart in Middletown is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

The available Lottery record does not identify the player or provide details about the circumstances surrounding the win.

The record also does not specify when the scratch-off was purchased. Friday reflects the date listed in the Connecticut Lottery winner record.

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