Lucky lottery ticket delivers big win at Waterbury liquor store

Jay Tee Wine & Liquor sold the $10K winning ticket
Waterbury, CT — A Fast Play ticket purchased at a Waterbury liquor store delivered a $10,000 Connecticut Lottery prize, according to the Lottery’s latest winning-ticket report.
The winning ticket was sold at Jay Tee Wine & Liquor Inc. in Waterbury and was reported Sept. 22.
Waterbury store sells winning ticket
Fast Play games are printed instantly at participating Connecticut Lottery retailers, giving players an immediate chance to see whether they won.
The Waterbury ticket carried a $10,000 prize.
Players can find current games and prize information through the Connecticut Lottery and locate Jay Tee Wine & Liquor through the Lottery’s retailer directory.
More winning-ticket coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Connecticut and Lottery pages.
Key Points
- A Fast Play ticket sold in Waterbury won $10,000.
- Jay Tee Wine & Liquor Inc. sold the winning ticket.
- The Connecticut Lottery reported the prize on Sept. 22.