Road rage clash in Pasadena ends with gun found in woods and arrest

Police say a handgun was pointed at a driver outside an Orrstown Bank

Pasadena, MD — A road rage confrontation in Pasadena ended with a Beltsville man under arrest after police said a handgun was pointed at another driver and later found tossed in a wooded area.

Anne Arundel County police arrested 37-year-old Stanley Keith Sargeant following the Sept. 22 incident.

Gun allegedly pointed outside bank

Police were called around 9:45 a.m. to the area of Woodland Road and Obrecht Road for a road rage complaint involving a handgun.

Investigators said the victim reported that a man pointed a gun at him in the parking lot of the Orrstown Bank on Jumpers Hole Road before driving away in a white Dodge Ram pickup.

Officers later spotted the pickup and stopped it near West Pasadena Road and Melchior Road.

Officer finds handgun along getaway route

During a search of the route between the bank and the traffic stop, an officer found a black Polymer80 9mm handgun in a wooded area near the roadway, police said.

Sargeant was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Police did not immediately release the specific charges in their public update.

The allegations are accusations, and Sargeant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Eastern District at 410-222-6145.

Readers can find more coverage through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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