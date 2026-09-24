Jury Duty Call Scammer Arrested in Allegany County

Scammers are demanding money through Apple Pay, Bitcoin and other electronic payments

Cumberland, MD — Allegany County residents are being warned about a phone scam in which callers pose as Sheriff’s Office employees, claim there is a warrant for missing jury duty and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said the calls are fraudulent and urged residents not to send money or provide personal or financial information.

Scammers threaten victims with arrest

According to the Sheriff’s Office, callers falsely tell residents they missed jury duty and now face an arrest warrant.

The scammers then pressure victims to make an immediate payment, sometimes requesting money through Apple Pay, Bitcoin or other electronic methods.

The Sheriff’s Office stressed that it will never demand immediate payment over the phone to clear a warrant or resolve a missed jury-duty matter.

Residents urged to hang up and verify

Anyone receiving one of the calls should hang up rather than engage with the caller or follow payment instructions.

Residents who have already sent money are urged to contact both their financial institution and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office lists 301-777-1585 as its main contact number.

Official information about the agency is available through the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. Residents can also review fraud-prevention information through the Federal Trade Commission.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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