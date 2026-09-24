New Jersey Students Blasted With Political Ad for Democrat Candidate on School Issued Chrome Books

Glen Ridge students reportedly found Rep. Analilia Mejia imagery locked onto school Chromebooks, raising questions about who authorized the change.

Students in the New Jersey school district reportedly found their Chromebook backgrounds changed to an image promoting Democratic Rep. Analilia Mejia, raising questions over how political material appeared on district-controlled devices.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Student Chromebooks in the Glen Ridge Public Schools were reportedly displaying a promotional image featuring Democratic U.S. Rep. Analilia Mejia, with the image set as the devices’ desktop background and apparently locked so students could not change it.

Shore News Network has not independently confirmed how many devices were affected, who authorized the change or whether the image was pushed intentionally through the district’s centralized device-management system.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 24, Glen Ridge Public Schools had not posted a public explanation on its website addressing the reported Chromebook backgrounds.

Political Image Reportedly Locked on Student Devices

The issue immediately raises questions because the Chromebooks are district-controlled devices used by students for schoolwork rather than privately owned computers. It was reported online and promoted by LibsOfTikTok.

Glen Ridge Public Schools operates its own technology department and provides Chromebook-related resources to students and families. The district identifies a technology director, network administrator and other technology personnel responsible for its systems.

The district also publishes Chromebook agreements and internet-use information for students through its school websites.

Students reportedly could not simply replace the background themselves because the image had been locked through the device settings.

Mejia Represents Glen Ridge in Congress

Mejia is not simply a local political figure. She is the sitting Democratic congresswoman representing New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Glen Ridge.

She took office April 20 following a special election earlier this year and is running in the Nov. 3 general election. The U.S. House Clerk identifies Mejia as the current representative for New Jersey’s 11th District.

Mejia also lives in Glen Ridge, according to her congressional biography, and has longstanding connections to the community.

Her relationship with the local school system has included at least one recent appearance. Ridgewood Avenue School announced in May that Mejia visited the school and read to third-grade students.

The reported Chromebook issue comes as Mejia is actively seeking a new full term in Congress. Federal Election Commission records list her as a Democratic incumbent and current candidate in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

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Shore News Network has sought additional information regarding who authorized the reported change, how many student devices were affected and whether the district has removed the image.