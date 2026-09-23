Brick Democrat Suddenly Resigns from Council Position

Brick Township Councilman Vincent Minichino will resign Sept. 29 after nearly seven years in office, setting in motion the process to appoint his replacement.

Vincent Minichino said he will leave the Brick Township Council on Sept. 29 for personal reasons, triggering a process to appoint a fellow Democrat to the remainder of his term.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ — Brick Township Councilman Vincent Minichino announced Tuesday night that he is resigning from the governing body, bringing his nearly seven years on the council to an early end. The timing of the resignation works well for his fellow Democrats, who will now appoint a replacement rather than hold an election this year, since the deadline that would trigger one has passed.

Minichino, a Democrat first elected in 2019, said his resignation will take effect Sept. 29. His current term had been scheduled to run through Dec. 31, 2027.

“For personal reasons, Sept. 29 will be my last day on council,” Minichino said during the Sept. 22 council meeting.

“It was a pleasure, an honor, and humbling serving the people of Brick over the years,” he said.

Minichino did not publicly provide additional details about his decision.

“Again, it’s personal,” he said.

Minichino Served in Council Leadership

Minichino has been a familiar face in Brick Township government since winning his first council race in 2019.

He was reelected in 2023 and has served in several council leadership roles, including terms as council president in 2022 and 2024.

Outside municipal government, Minichino has worked as a business agent for Teamsters Local 469.

His departure comes as Brick officials are handling several significant municipal issues, including the start of a township-wide property revaluation and continued debate over development, taxes and infrastructure.

Shore News Network has also reported on changes in Brick Township government in recent years as council leadership and governing priorities have shifted.

How Brick Will Fill the Vacancy

Because Minichino was elected as a Democrat, New Jersey’s municipal vacancy law gives the local Democratic municipal committee a formal role in selecting his successor.

Under New Jersey’s Municipal Vacancy Law, the party committee has 15 days after the vacancy occurs to submit three potential replacements to the township council.

The council then has 30 days from the date of the vacancy to select one of those three nominees.

Brick holds its municipal elections as part of the November general election. Because Minichino’s vacancy will occur after Sept. 1 during the next-to-last year of his term, state law allows the vacancy to be filled by appointment for the remainder of the term under N.J.S.A. 40A:16-5.

That means Minichino’s successor is expected to serve through the end of 2027 rather than having the seat placed before voters this November.

Departure Changes Makeup of Brick Council

The resignation temporarily reduces the seven-member township council to six members until a successor is sworn in.

Because the replacement must come through the process established for a seat held by a Democratic officeholder, the appointment is not expected to permanently change the council’s partisan balance.

The resignation adds another change to the political landscape in Ocean County, where several municipalities have seen council vacancies and leadership changes in recent years.

Minichino’s final day on the Brick Township Council will be Sept. 29.