ICE is Stepping Up New Jersey Immigration Enforcement Targeting Key Latino Population Centers

ICE enforcement remains active across New Jersey, with arrests documented in Morristown and continuing federal activity reported from Lakewood to Monmouth County.

Federal immigration enforcement has remained highly visible across New Jersey, with confirmed activity this week in Morristown and continuing reports involving communities from Ocean County to Monmouth County.

NEW JERSEY — Federal immigration enforcement activity is drawing renewed attention across New Jersey this week as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue making arrests and conducting targeted operations in communities around the state.

The operations appear to have escalated since New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill essentially declared open lawfare against the Trump administration and ICE.

The clearest confirmed activity this week occurred Tuesday morning in Morristown, where multiple videos showed masked federal immigration agents operating along Speedwell Avenue and taking at least two people into custody. Additional recent ICE activity has been documented around Lakewood, while reports and community alerts have also circulated involving Freehold, Red Bank, Lakewood and other municipalities with large hispanic immigrant centers.

ICE Agents Seen Making Arrests in Morristown

ICE was spotted in Freehold, New Jersey this morning having to forcibly detain another illegal alien because they keep resisting the inevitable. ICE agents in another vehicle spot the street struggle and stop to assist with the detention.



This is not new for Freehold. Witness… pic.twitter.com/jKA2U9aGXG — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 23, 2026

Morristown became one of the most visible locations for immigration enforcement Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Videos recorded along Speedwell Avenue showed federal agents detaining people near the intersection of Speedwell and Sussex avenues. At least two men were seen handcuffed and placed into a vehicle, while local reports placed agents at several points along the corridor.

A priest at St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church told Morristown Green that alerts about ICE activity began arriving around the time of morning Mass and that he later saw an individual running along Speedwell Avenue while being pursued by an agent. He estimated that four to six people may have been detained, although federal authorities had not confirmed that total.

ICE In Newark arrests truck driver 🧊



Is this what you voted for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkLa3Z2UHC — New Jersey Project (@fight4newjersey) September 22, 2026

The operation also briefly generated confusion after Morris County Sheriff’s officers were photographed near federal agents.

Sheriff James Gannon later said his office was not assisting with immigration enforcement. According to the sheriff, an officer traveling through the area was waved down after an apparent motor vehicle crash involving a federal vehicle and left after Morristown police arrived.

Lakewood Has Seen Weeks of Federal Activity

🛑 Plainfield Rabid Responders 🛑



Rabid Responders in Plainfield, New Jersey got highly aggressive, way too close, and way too nasty during today’s ICE ERO street arrests on the Park Avenue corridor. They were prime targets for pepper spray. I’m not sure why none was used.… pic.twitter.com/vS9DLPe66W — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 24, 2026

ICE activity has also remained visible in Lakewood.

Shore News Network has documented multiple recent sightings of federal immigration agents and unmarked vehicles around the township, including apparent arrests in different sections of Lakewood.

Earlier this month, videos showed agents operating at several locations around town. Additional reports followed near downtown neighborhoods, a Route 88 church and Ocean County Park.

The precise number of people taken into custody during those recent Lakewood actions has not been publicly released by ICE.

SNN previously reported on the growing ICE presence around Lakewood and later on concerns within Lakewood’s immigrant community.

Reports Spread Through Freehold, Red Bank and Other Communities

Community alerts regarding federal immigration agents have also circulated in Monmouth County, including Freehold and Red Bank.

Red Bank has experienced repeated ICE operations this year, including a June enforcement action along Shrewsbury Avenue in which videos and eyewitness accounts documented federal agents detaining at least two men.

Reports of more recent activity in Freehold and Red Bank have circulated through local immigrant networks and social media.

ERO Newark Covers All of New Jersey

Immigration enforcement operations in New Jersey fall under ICE’s Newark field operation.

ICE has increasingly relied on targeted enforcement actions rather than limiting immigration arrests to detention facilities or courthouses. Operations can involve people with outstanding removal orders, people sought after criminal arrests or convictions and other individuals whom federal authorities say are subject to immigration enforcement.

No Statewide Arrest Total Released

Despite the visible activity, there is not yet a verified statewide tally showing how many people ICE has arrested in New Jersey this week.

Federal authorities frequently announce major coordinated operations after they conclude, but smaller targeted arrests can occur daily without individual public releases.

The Morristown arrests provide the strongest independently documented evidence of enforcement activity during the current week, while the sustained federal presence in Lakewood shows that immigration enforcement has remained active well beyond isolated operations.

Reports from Freehold, Red Bank and other communities will require additional confirmation before specific arrests or enforcement locations can be established.

For continuing coverage, follow Shore News Network’s New Jersey, Immigration, Crime, Monmouth County and Ocean County coverage.