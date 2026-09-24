Temple Hills father charged with murder in death of 13-month-old son

Medical examiner ruled baby Kyro Strachan’s death a homicide

Temple Hills, MD — A 26-year-old Temple Hills father has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son after an autopsy found the child died from blunt force trauma.

Alwin Strachan is accused in the death of his son, Kyro Strachan, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Baby found unresponsive inside family home

Officers were called to the family’s home in the 3200 block of Curtis Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Police said they found Kyro unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Autopsy rules death a homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined Kyro died from blunt force trauma and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

During an interview with homicide detectives, police said Strachan disclosed his involvement in injuring the baby.

Strachan has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death.

He is being held by the Department of Corrections.

The charges are accusations, and Strachan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact Prince George’s County Police homicide detectives at 301-516-2512.

More information about the department is available through the Prince George’s County Police Department, while information about Maryland’s medical examiner system can be found through the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

More regional crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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