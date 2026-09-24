Former Spring Grove Football Coach Accused of Soliciting Nude Images From Teenage Players

A former Spring Grove football coach is accused of soliciting nude images from teenage boys, with police saying four victims have been identified so far.

Police say four teenage victims have been identified and investigators believe there could be others after arresting a former volunteer middle school football coach in York County.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — A former volunteer middle school football coach was arrested Thursday after police said he solicited teenage boys he previously coached to send him nude photographs and videos, including allegedly paying one teen hundreds of dollars for images.

Craig Day, 28, of Spring Grove, was arrested Sept. 24 by the Northern York County Regional Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service at his home.

Investigators said four teenage victims have been identified so far, but a review of Day’s social media activity led police to believe there could be several additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Police Say Former Coach Kept Contact With Players

The investigation began Aug. 31 after the Northern York County Regional Police Department received a complaint that several teenage boys were allegedly being solicited by their former volunteer football coach for nude photographs.

Police said Day served as a volunteer football coach for Spring Grove Area Middle School during the 2025 football season.

According to investigators, the Spring Grove Area School District relieved Day of his coaching duties during that season following an unrelated incident.

Day was not brought back for the 2026 season and is not employed by the school district, police said. Authorities said he has not served as a district volunteer in any capacity since 2025.

Alleged Messages Continued After Coaching Ended

Police allege Day maintained contact with multiple football players through several social media applications after his coaching duties ended.

That contact allegedly continued from the fall of 2025 into the spring of 2026.

Investigators said Day solicited the teenagers to send nude photographs and videos of themselves and allegedly encouraged some of the teens to run naked around their bedrooms by sending nude photographs of himself.

Police further allege Day paid one teenage victim several hundred dollars through cash payment applications in exchange for nude images.

The allegations are now part of an ongoing Pennsylvania criminal investigation involving child safety and social media communications.

Police Believe There May Be More Victims

Authorities have identified four teenage victims, but investigators said evidence recovered during their review of Day’s social media accounts indicates the number could be higher.

Police have not disclosed the ages of the teenagers or identified them publicly.

Investigators are asking anyone who had a similar interaction with Day, or anyone with information about the allegations, to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

U.S. Marshals Assist With Arrest

Day was taken into custody at his Spring Grove home Thursday by Northern York County Regional Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officers also executed a search warrant for Day’s electronic devices during the arrest.

Police did not immediately disclose what devices were seized or whether investigators had completed their forensic examination.

Day was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

He was transported to York County Prison for booking and arraignment, where bail was set at $25,000.

Investigation Remains Open

The case remains under investigation as detectives examine Day’s electronic devices and attempt to determine whether there are additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org. The investigation is listed under case No. 2026-03755.

The charges against Day are accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.