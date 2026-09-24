Anonymous Tips Leads Police to Man Who Assaulted Two Women in Hightstown

An 18-year-old Hightstown man faces sexual assault and other charges after two women reported separate attacks, Mercer County prosecutors said.

Anonymous tips helped investigators identify a Hightstown man accused in two separate attacks on women after police released surveillance video of the suspect.

HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — An 18-year-old Hightstown man has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate attacks on women in the borough, including the alleged sexual assault of a 34-year-old woman earlier this month, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Christian Arevalo was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 23, following an investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Hightstown police. Prosecutors said anonymous tips received after surveillance footage was released to the public helped detectives identify him.

Arevalo faces multiple charges stemming from incidents on Sept. 11 and Aug. 12. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to keep him detained pending trial.

Woman Attacked Near Park Way and Rogers Avenue

Mercer County investigators are seeking a person of interest after a 34-year-old woman reported a sexual assault in Hightstown on Sept. 11.

The more serious incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Sept. 11 near Park Way and Rogers Avenue in Hightstown.

A 34-year-old woman told police she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her from behind and physically and sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Investigators with the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Hightstown Police Department began investigating and eventually identified Arevalo as a suspect.

For that incident, Arevalo is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree criminal restraint.

Detectives Linked Suspect to Earlier Encounter

During the investigation, authorities said detectives uncovered an earlier incident with a similar pattern.

A Hightstown woman reported that she was on North Main Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. Aug. 12 when an unknown man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

The man fled after the woman yelled, prosecutors said.

Arevalo now faces third-degree criminal restraint, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and petty disorderly persons charges of harassment by unlawful touching and criminal trespassing in connection with that encounter.

The cases add to ongoing crime and public safety investigations across New Jersey, where police departments increasingly rely on surveillance footage and community tips to identify suspects.

Surveillance Video and Anonymous Tips Break Case

Investigators released two surveillance videos publicly on Sept. 22 in an effort to identify the man they were seeking.

According to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey, detectives subsequently received several anonymous tips that led them to Arevalo.

He was arrested the following day at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of community cooperation,” Marbrey said. “You may think the information you have to offer is insignificant, but sometimes it is enough to give investigators the piece they need to solve the puzzle.”

Marbrey credited Hightstown and East Windsor police along with detectives assigned to the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Detectives Reviewed Surveillance Footage Across Two Towns

Authorities said Detectives Natalie Martinez and Michael Wherley and Sgt. Sherika Salmon spent more than a week reviewing surveillance footage obtained from locations throughout Hightstown and East Windsor.

“Over the last week and a half, detectives conducted an extensive and methodical review of surveillance footage obtained from multiple locations throughout Hightstown and East Windsor,” Marbrey said.

“They worked around the clock, demonstrating persistence, attention to detail, and investigative tenacity throughout the case, which ultimately led to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.”

The investigation remains active, and authorities are seeking anyone who may have had a similar encounter with the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Salmon at 609-960-3119 or Martinez at 609-331-4318. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the prosecutor’s office website.

Arevalo has been charged but not convicted. The charges are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.