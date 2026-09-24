E-bike rider critically injured in crash at troubled Utica intersection

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Police say the rider may have run a red light before striking a vehicle

Utica, NY — A woman riding an e-bike was critically injured Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle at a Utica intersection that police say has now seen two serious crashes in recent weeks.

The collision happened around 1:40 p.m. at Oneida Street and Hobart Street.

Rider ejected onto roadway

Utica police said a vehicle was traveling south on Oneida Street through the intersection when the woman rode west on Hobart Street and entered the intersection.

The e-bike struck the vehicle, throwing the rider onto the roadway.

Utica Fire Department crews rushed her to Wynn Hospital, where police said she remained in critical but stable condition in the department’s latest update.

Police investigate traffic light

Preliminary information indicates the e-bike rider failed to stop for the traffic signal before entering the intersection, according to police.

Investigators cautioned that the crash remains under investigation and said they are working to determine all contributing factors.

No tickets had been issued.

Third recent e-bike or dirt bike crash

Utica police said Wednesday’s collision was the third crash involving an e-bike or dirt bike in the city in the past several weeks and the second serious crash at the Oneida Street and Hobart Street intersection.

A separate recent Utica crash sent a dirt bike rider to the hospital for surgery after a collision at Eagle Street and Webster Avenue, according to an earlier Shore News Network report.

Police reminded riders that some electric bicycles can travel at high speeds and urged them to operate safely and obey traffic controls.

Residents can find department information through the Utica Police Department and review statewide e-bike rules through the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Utica Police Department can be reached at 315-735-3301 for non-emergency matters.

More New York coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New York and Traffic pages.

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