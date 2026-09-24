Queens Lottery Ticket Scores TAKE 5 Top Prize at Corona Shop

One ticket sold on 108th Street matched the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

CORONA, N.Y. – A New York Lottery ticket sold in Corona hit the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing, delivering a five-figure win from a Queens retailer.

The winning ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was worth $17,687.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Lottery prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

Key Points

One ticket sold in Corona won the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

Forest Hills Beer Dist. at 45-20 108th St. sold the winning ticket.

The ticket is worth $17,687 and can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing.

Corona retailer sells TAKE 5 top-prize ticket

The New York Lottery announced the winning location after the Sept. 23 Midday drawing.

Forest Hills Beer Dist. sold the only top-prize ticket identified in the lottery’s announcement. The retailer is located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona.

The winning ticket carries a prize of $17,687.

TAKE 5 drawings held twice each day

TAKE 5 uses numbers ranging from 1 through 39. The New York Lottery holds a Midday drawing at 2:30 p.m. and an Evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.

Players holding winning draw-game tickets have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the lottery.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools across the state.

Where was the winning TAKE 5 ticket sold?

The ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., 45-20 108th St. in Corona, Queens.

How much is the winning TAKE 5 ticket worth?

The Sept. 23 Midday top-prize ticket is worth $17,687.

How long does the player have to claim the prize?

New York Lottery draw-game prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.