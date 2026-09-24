Lottery Results, New York, New York City

Queens Lottery Ticket Scores TAKE 5 Top Prize at Corona Shop

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Photo: #post_seo_title money

One ticket sold on 108th Street matched the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.

CORONA, N.Y. – A New York Lottery ticket sold in Corona hit the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing, delivering a five-figure win from a Queens retailer.

The winning ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was worth $17,687.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Lottery prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

Key Points

  • One ticket sold in Corona won the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.
  • Forest Hills Beer Dist. at 45-20 108th St. sold the winning ticket.
  • The ticket is worth $17,687 and can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing.

Corona retailer sells TAKE 5 top-prize ticket

The New York Lottery announced the winning location after the Sept. 23 Midday drawing.

Forest Hills Beer Dist. sold the only top-prize ticket identified in the lottery’s announcement. The retailer is located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona.

The winning ticket carries a prize of $17,687.

TAKE 5 drawings held twice each day

TAKE 5 uses numbers ranging from 1 through 39. The New York Lottery holds a Midday drawing at 2:30 p.m. and an Evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.

Players holding winning draw-game tickets have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the lottery.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools across the state.

Where was the winning TAKE 5 ticket sold?
The ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., 45-20 108th St. in Corona, Queens.

How much is the winning TAKE 5 ticket worth?
The Sept. 23 Midday top-prize ticket is worth $17,687.

How long does the player have to claim the prize?
New York Lottery draw-game prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Related Topics
108th Street Corona NY Forest Hills Beer Dist New York Lottery New York lottery ticket Queens lottery Queens NY TAKE 5 TAKE 5 winner
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