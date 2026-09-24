Queens Lottery Ticket Scores TAKE 5 Top Prize at Corona Shop

One ticket sold on 108th Street matched the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.
CORONA, N.Y. – A New York Lottery ticket sold in Corona hit the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing, delivering a five-figure win from a Queens retailer.
The winning ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was worth $17,687.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Lottery prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.
Key Points
- One ticket sold in Corona won the top prize in the Sept. 23 TAKE 5 Midday drawing.
- Forest Hills Beer Dist. at 45-20 108th St. sold the winning ticket.
- The ticket is worth $17,687 and can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing.
Corona retailer sells TAKE 5 top-prize ticket
The New York Lottery announced the winning location after the Sept. 23 Midday drawing.
Forest Hills Beer Dist. sold the only top-prize ticket identified in the lottery’s announcement. The retailer is located at 45-20 108th St. in Corona.
The winning ticket carries a prize of $17,687.
TAKE 5 drawings held twice each day
TAKE 5 uses numbers ranging from 1 through 39. The New York Lottery holds a Midday drawing at 2:30 p.m. and an Evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.
Players holding winning draw-game tickets have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, according to the lottery.
The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools across the state.
Where was the winning TAKE 5 ticket sold?
The ticket was sold at Forest Hills Beer Dist., 45-20 108th St. in Corona, Queens.
How much is the winning TAKE 5 ticket worth?
The Sept. 23 Midday top-prize ticket is worth $17,687.
How long does the player have to claim the prize?
New York Lottery draw-game prizes may be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.