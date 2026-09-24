Gunshots Trigger Newark Police Response, Woman Sought as Investigation Deepens

Police found 9 mm shell casings after ShotSpotter detected gunfire in Newark.

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark police are asking for the public’s help finding a 30-year-old woman wanted for questioning in connection with an August shooting investigation after gunfire was detected on 7th Avenue.

Jaisha Bonilla-Gonzalez is being sought by the Newark Police Division following the Aug. 29 incident in the 300 block of 7th Avenue, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr.

Officers responded at approximately 7:41 p.m. after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted police to possible shots fired in the area. A search of the scene turned up 9 mm shell casings on the sidewalk, police said.

Key Points

Newark police are seeking Jaisha Bonilla-Gonzalez, 30, for questioning in an Aug. 29 shooting investigation.

Officers found 9 mm shell casings after ShotSpotter detected gunfire in the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line.

Police search for woman after ShotSpotter alert

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 7th Avenue after ShotSpotter detected gunfire around 7:41 p.m., according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Police canvassed the area after arriving and located 9 mm cartridge casings on the sidewalk. Authorities did not report finding a shooting victim in the information released Thursday.

The department identified Bonilla-Gonzalez as a person wanted for questioning in the investigation. Police did not say she has been charged with a crime or describe what information investigators believe she may have.

Newark police release description, ask public for tips

Bonilla-Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic woman standing approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 195 and 220 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes.

Miranda urged anyone who knows where Bonilla-Gonzalez can be found or has information about the case to contact the Newark Police Division’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS, or 1-877-695-8477.

“All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward,” the department said.

The investigation remains active. Police have not announced an arrest or publicly identified any victim in connection with the gunfire.

Readers can follow more Newark crime and public safety coverage from Shore News Network.

Who is Newark police trying to find?

Police are seeking Jaisha Bonilla-Gonzalez, 30, for questioning in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting investigation.

Where did the shooting investigation begin?

Officers responded to the 300 block of 7th Avenue in Newark after ShotSpotter detected gunfire at approximately 7:41 p.m.

Has Jaisha Bonilla-Gonzalez been charged?

The Newark Department of Public Safety said she is wanted for questioning. The release did not announce criminal charges against her.