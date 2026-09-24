Lebanon County Driver Watched YouTube Before Van Killed Dad, Hurt His 2 Sons: Cops

Driver allegedly admitted he was watching a music video when his van struck the family.

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, PA – A Lebanon County delivery driver accused of watching YouTube on his cellphone when his van struck a father and his two young sons has waived his preliminary hearing, sending the criminal case forward to county court.

Joshua Michael Rittle, 31, of Jackson Township, waived the hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on Aug. 26. He faces one count of homicide by vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and six summary traffic offenses.

Investigators allege Rittle was distracted by his phone when his delivery van drifted onto the shoulder of Old Philadelphia Pike in Salisbury Township in February 2025 and struck the three victims. Emanuel Blank, 31, later died at a hospital, while his two sons suffered serious injuries.

Key Points

Police allege Rittle was watching YouTube when his delivery van left the roadway and struck Blank and his two sons.

Blank died from his injuries, while his 15-month-old and 6-year-old sons survived after suffering serious trauma.

Rittle waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 26 and remains free on $150,000 unsecured bail.

Police say driver’s account changed after deadly crash

The crash occurred in the 5800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike as Blank and his sons were riding scooters and wearing traffic safety vests, according to the case information.

Investigators said Rittle initially told police he was headed to a delivery in the Gap area and had been looking at a navigation application on his phone while keeping both hands on the steering wheel.

His account later changed, according to investigators. Rittle reportedly said he may have fallen asleep before eventually admitting he had “lied” and was watching a music video on his phone when the van struck the victims.

Data downloaded from Rittle’s cellphone indicated YouTube was being used at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Blank was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries. His 15-month-old son suffered bleeding on the brain and other injuries, while his 6-year-old son was airlifted to a hospital with a collapsed lung and broken jaw.

Homicide by vehicle case moves forward

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Trunfio filed the charges against Rittle. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lingousky is handling the prosecution.

By waiving the preliminary hearing, Rittle gave up the proceeding at which prosecutors would otherwise have been required to establish sufficient evidence for the charges to move forward. The waiver does not amount to a guilty plea.

Rittle is free on $150,000 unsecured bail as the case continues. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

What is Joshua Michael Rittle accused of?

Rittle is accused of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic offenses stemming from the February 2025 crash.

What happened to Emanuel Blank and his sons?

Blank, 31, died from his injuries. His 15-month-old son suffered brain bleeding and other injuries, while his 6-year-old son suffered a collapsed lung and broken jaw.

What happens next in Rittle’s case?

Because Rittle waived his preliminary hearing, the charges will proceed in county court. He remains free on $150,000 unsecured bail while the case is pending.