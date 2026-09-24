Ocean County Woman Vanishes Thursday Morning, Manchester Cops Launch Urgent Search

Sarah Warner, 50, is being sought by Manchester Township Police after she was last seen Thursday morning near Mayflower Court.

Police say Sarah Warner disappeared near Mayflower Court and remains missing.

MANCHESTER, N.J. – Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday morning in Manchester Township, prompting an urgent appeal for help from anyone who may know where she is.

Sarah Warner was last seen Sept. 24 in the area of Mayflower Court, according to the Manchester Township Police Department. Her location remained unknown when police issued the missing-person alert.

Investigators said they have already taken numerous steps to find Warner but have not located her. Police did not release a clothing description or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Key Points

Sarah Warner, 50, was last seen Thursday morning near Mayflower Court in Manchester Township.

Police said numerous investigative steps have already been taken, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Township Police at 732-657-6111.

Manchester police search for Sarah Warner

The Manchester Township Police Department turned to the public Thursday as the search for Warner continued.

“Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Sarah; however, her location remains unknown at this time,” police said in the alert.

Authorities described Warner as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Investigators said they did not have a description of the clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

Public asked to help locate missing woman

Police did not say where Warner may have been headed or provide additional information about her last known movements beyond the Mayflower Court area.

Anyone who saw Warner Thursday morning or has information about her current whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester Township Police at 732-657-6111.

The department had not announced that Warner had been found as of the time of its alert.

Who is missing in Manchester Township?

Sarah Warner, 50, was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday morning in the area of Mayflower Court.

What description did police provide for Sarah Warner?

Police said Warner is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. No clothing description was available.

How can someone provide information to police?

Anyone with information about Warner’s whereabouts should call the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.