Shooting in Catonsville Leaves One Critical

38-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition

Catonsville, MD — A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday in Catonsville, leaving him hospitalized in critical but stable condition while Baltimore County detectives search for whoever opened fire.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Victim found with multiple gunshot wounds

Baltimore County officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where police said he was in critical but stable condition.

No suspect description or motive has been released, and no arrest has been announced in connection with the shooting.

Reward offered for information

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 410-887-4636.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-756-2587, where information leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.

Residents can also submit information through the Baltimore County Police iWATCH program.

More Maryland crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Maryland and Crime pages.

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