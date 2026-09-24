Phone charger request turns violent in Columbus attempted carjacking

Police say the victim was beaten after refusing to hand over his keys

Columbus, OH — A seemingly routine request for a phone charger turned into a violent attempted carjacking early Tuesday when a man was pushed to the ground, punched in the face and threatened with death, according to Columbus police.

The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 4800 block of Jennie Wren Court South.

Police say suspect tried to take victim’s car

Investigators said the victim was standing in a parking lot when 21-year-old Savion Chandler approached and asked to borrow a phone charger.

Police allege Chandler then opened the driver’s side door of the victim’s vehicle and demanded the victim’s car keys.

When the victim refused, Chandler allegedly pushed him to the ground, struck him repeatedly in the face and threatened to kill him.

Suspect arrested on robbery charge

Chandler was taken into custody and charged with robbery.

Police did not immediately release additional information about the victim’s injuries or say whether the vehicle was ultimately taken.

The charge is an accusation, and Chandler is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Division of Police through the department’s non-emergency line at 614-645-4545.

More crime coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Ohio and Crime pages.

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