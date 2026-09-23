Roanoke woman scores $100K on final scratch-off before birthday

100K birthday surprise for Roanoke woman

Her final scratch-off delivered the game’s top prize

Roanoke, VA — A Roanoke woman turned a $100 Virginia Lottery online win into a $100,000 birthday surprise after using the money to buy scratch-off tickets at a local Food Lion.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, took her $100 winnings to the Food Lion at 2631 Peters Creek Road and bought several scratchers.

She was down to her final Double the Money ticket when she uncovered the game’s $100,000 top prize.

Final ticket delivers the big win

The timing made the win even sweeter.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the woman’s birthday was approaching when she hit the six-figure prize. She told Lottery officials she plans to celebrate and use part of the money to pay off her house.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, which is permitted under Virginia law.

Two top prizes still remain

Double the Money is a $5 scratch-off with prizes ranging from $10 to $100,000.

The Roanoke win marked the first $100,000 top prize claimed in the game, leaving two top prizes still available. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 897,600, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.91.

Players can review the game through the Virginia Lottery Double the Money page and learn more about Virginia Lottery games through the official website.

More lottery coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Virginia and Lottery pages.

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