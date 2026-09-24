Virginia Beach man jailed without bond after Newtown Arch assault

Police say the victim was injured in the Sept. 8 attack

Virginia Beach, VA — A 37-year-old Virginia Beach man is being held without bond after police accused him of seriously wounding another man during an assault on Newtown Arch earlier this month.

Giorgio Little was arrested Sept. 17 by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad and charged with malicious wounding, petit larceny and brandishing.

Assault reported on Newtown Arch

Police said officers were called to the 5800 block of Newtown Arch on Sept. 8 after receiving a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from injuries.

The victim declined treatment from emergency medical crews at the scene.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the confrontation or the nature of the alleged theft.

Suspect arrested nine days later

Little was taken into custody nine days after the reported assault.

He remains held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond while the investigation continues.

The charges are accusations, and Little is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information can contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101. Additional department information is available through the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The department’s official press room also publishes updates on major investigations and arrests.

More local coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s Virginia and Crime pages.

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