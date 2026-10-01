Knife-Wielding Parolee Throws Blades at Police During Hours-Long Secaucus SWAT Standoff

Secaucus police and Hudson County Regional SWAT officers escort a suspect into custody following an hours-long standoff on Paterson Plank Road. Photo by Secaucus Police Dept.

Police say Sahil Ram barricaded himself inside a Paterson Plank Road residence, threatened officers and threw knives from a second-floor window before SWAT deployed gas and took him into custody.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — A parolee armed with knives barricaded himself inside a Secaucus residence Wednesday, throwing knives at police during an hours-long standoff before a Hudson County Regional SWAT team deployed gas and forced his surrender, authorities said.

The confrontation began around 9:46 a.m. Sept. 30 at 1326 Paterson Plank Road after New Jersey State Parole officers requested assistance from Secaucus police while attempting to execute an arrest warrant for Sahil Ram.

Police said Ram armed himself with a knife and barricaded himself inside the residence to avoid being taken into custody.

Police Say Knives Were Thrown From Second Floor

Secaucus officers arrived and quickly established a perimeter and incident command as the situation developed.

The Hudson County Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene and arrived a short time later.

During the standoff, police said Ram repeatedly made verbal threats, displayed knives and threw knives at officers from a second-floor window.

Officers spent hours attempting to de-escalate the situation and negotiate Ram’s surrender, according to the Secaucus Police Department.

Those efforts were unsuccessful.

SWAT Deploys Gas Into Apartment

After negotiations failed, the SWAT team deployed gas into the apartment.

Police said the tactic ultimately caused Ram to surrender.

Photos released by Secaucus police showed officers escorting Ram from the area in handcuffs following the standoff.

SWAT Officer Injured Before Surrender

One member of the SWAT team was injured shortly before Ram surrendered.

Police said the officer was struck by a blunt-force object allegedly wielded by Ram.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the severity of the officer’s injuries.

The incident began as an attempt by state parole officers to execute an arrest warrant. Police did not immediately release details about the underlying parole matter or announce additional charges stemming from Wednesday’s confrontation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More Hudson County news and New Jersey crime coverage can be found at Shore News Network.