State Police say K9 Vinn alerted troopers to narcotics during a traffic stop in Harrison.

HARRISON, N.Y. – A traffic stop on the Hutchinson River Parkway led New York State Police to approximately 500 glassine envelopes containing suspected heroin Tuesday night, authorities said.

Photo: k9 sniff leads troopers to 500 heroin envelopes on hutchinson river parkway

Angel L. Sanchez, 35, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested after Troop K Community Stabilization Unit members stopped his vehicle around 8:15 p.m. as it traveled north on the parkway in the Town of Harrison.

Troopers said the vehicle was initially stopped for violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. During the investigation, State Police K9 Vinn conducted an exterior sniff and alerted to the odor of narcotics, according to police.

Troopers Search Vehicle After K9 Alert

The K9 alert gave troopers probable cause to search the vehicle, State Police said.

During that search, investigators allegedly discovered approximately 500 glassine envelopes containing heroin.

Police did not disclose the total weight of the suspected narcotics or provide an estimated street value.

State Police also did not specify the traffic violations that prompted the initial stop.

Massachusetts Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

Sanchez was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both counts are Class B felonies under New York law, according to State Police.

Sanchez was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in Harrison Town Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 20.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.