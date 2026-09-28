Sunday Lottery Luck Lands at Brooklyn Deli

A Nostrand Avenue ticket matched all five numbers in the Sept. 27 midday drawing.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A Brooklyn deli sold the lone top-prize TAKE 5 ticket from Sunday afternoon’s drawing, giving one New York Lottery player a $15,984.50 win.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Lotto 1 Deli, 1450 Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the New York Lottery. It matched all five numbers drawn in the Sept. 27 midday game.

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 21, 25 and 27, according to official Lottery results.

Nostrand Avenue Deli Lands Sunday Winner

The ticket captured the top prize in the midday drawing, which is held each day at 2:30 p.m.

TAKE 5 uses five numbers selected from a field of 1 through 39. A separate evening drawing is held nightly at 10:30 p.m.

Brooklyn has produced a steady stream of TAKE 5 winners this year. Shore News Network previously reported on another Brooklyn store that sold a TAKE 5 top-prize ticket during the July 4 midday drawing.

The Lottery did not identify the holder of Sunday’s winning ticket.

Prize Can Be Claimed for One Year

New York Lottery draw-game prizes remain eligible to be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

Players holding winning tickets can review the Lottery’s official claim instructions before submitting their prize claim.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.8 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools statewide.