Police Blotter, Baltimore, Maryland

Police Search for Crime Scene After 19-Year-Old Walks Into Baltimore Hospital Shot

By /
Police search for crime scene after 19-year-old walks into baltimore hospital shot

Detectives say the victim is stable, but investigators still do not know where the shooting happened.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old man walked into a Baltimore-area hospital Saturday morning with gunshot wounds, launching an investigation as police work to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

Northeast District patrol officers responded to the hospital around 9:52 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers found the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives Still Trying to Find Shooting Location

Investigators said the location of the shooting had not yet been determined.

That leaves detectives working backward from the hospital arrival to identify where the gunfire occurred and what happened before the victim sought treatment.

Police did not release additional information about a possible suspect, motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police Ask Public for Information

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.

Advertise With Us

Advertise Your Business — Reach Thousands Daily

Connect with active local readers and regional consumers across New Jersey.

Learn More
Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

Learn More About Chris Quigley
Latest From Chris Quigley
More From Chris Quigley
Contact Author Suggest a Correction Ethics Policy FAQ
Related Topics
crime local news Maryland public safety

Baltimore

Daily local and breaking news for Baltimore and surrounding area.

Scroll to Top