Police search for crime scene after 19-year-old walks into baltimore hospital shot

Detectives say the victim is stable, but investigators still do not know where the shooting happened.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 19-year-old man walked into a Baltimore-area hospital Saturday morning with gunshot wounds, launching an investigation as police work to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

Northeast District patrol officers responded to the hospital around 9:52 a.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers found the teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Police said he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives Still Trying to Find Shooting Location

Investigators said the location of the shooting had not yet been determined.

That leaves detectives working backward from the hospital arrival to identify where the gunfire occurred and what happened before the victim sought treatment.

Police did not release additional information about a possible suspect, motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police Ask Public for Information

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.