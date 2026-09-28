Deadly park road stabbing leaves 34-year-old dc man dead

Osmen Misael Garcia Bonilla, 34, was pronounced dead early Friday after a stabbing investigators say happened on Park Road.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 34-year-old Northwest DC man was found fatally stabbed early Friday morning, triggering a homicide investigation as police search for whoever was responsible.

Update: Police are still searching for suspect.

Third District officers responded around 2:11 a.m. to the 3400 block of 13th Street Northwest for a reported stabbing, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found an adult man suffering from stab wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded but found no signs of life and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police later identified him as Osmen Misael Garcia Bonilla of Northwest DC.

Police Say Stabbing Happened on Park Road

Although Garcia Bonilla was located on 13th Street, investigators determined the fatal attack occurred nearby in the 1300 block of Park Road Northwest.

Police have not released information about what led to the stabbing, identified a suspect or announced any arrests.

No description of the person or people investigators may be searching for was included in Monday’s homicide update.

The killing adds another homicide investigation to Washington, DC, where detectives continue working several open violent-crime cases.

$25K Reward Offered in Homicide Investigation

MPD is asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information about Garcia Bonilla’s death to contact investigators.

Police said members of the public should not take action themselves if they have information about a possible suspect.

Tips can be provided by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411. Information about the department’s tip and reward programs is also available through MPD.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide in the District.

The investigation remains ongoing.