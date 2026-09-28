Burlington County, Events and Festivals

Cinnaminson Sets Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Memorial Park

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Car decorated for trunk or treat event
Car decorated for Trunk or Treat event

Cinnaminson Township will hold its Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 23, with candy, costumes, music, prizes and activities for township families.

CINNAMINSON, NJ — Halloween festivities are returning to Memorial Park next month as Cinnaminson Township prepares for an evening of decorated vehicles, costumes and family activities.

Update: Event will be at the Memorial Park Walking Track

The township’s Trunk-or-Treat is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, along the Memorial Park walking track.

Cinnaminson sets halloween trunk-or-treat at memorial park
Photo: cinnaminson sets halloween trunk-or-treat at memorial park

A rain date is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26.

Candy, costumes and activities planned

The event will feature decorated trunks handing out candy along with children’s activities, music, prizes and a DJ.

Cinnaminson police and fire departments will also participate with decorated vehicles of their own.

The event is limited to Cinnaminson residents.

Children attending the event do not need to register.

Residents can register a decorated trunk

Residents who want to participate by decorating a vehicle must register with the township in advance.

Vehicle setup begins at 4 p.m., two hours before trick-or-treating starts.

Residents interested in registering a trunk can email cturner@cinnaminsonnj.org.

The event is one of several fall community programs planned across Burlington County as municipalities prepare for Halloween.

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Phil Stilton
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Phil Stilton

Phil Stilton is the Editor and Publisher of Shore News Network, an independent digital newsroom providing original reporting on New Jersey, national news, government, public policy, public safety, courts, and community affairs.

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