Maryland

Four Displaced After Crawl Space Fire Damages Chestertown Home

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Fire damage at a chestertown home where investigators say hot work accidentally ignited combustible materials inside a crawl space.
Fire damage at a Chestertown home where investigators say hot work accidentally ignited combustible materials inside a crawl space.

A plumber discovered a fire inside a Chestertown home Thursday morning, where investigators say hot work accidentally ignited combustible materials in a crawl space.

CHESTERTOWN, MD — Four people were displaced Thursday after a fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a single-family home in Queen Anne’s County.

The fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 25 at 100 Longfellows Drive in Chestertown, according to a notice of investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Fire began in crawl space

Investigators determined the fire originated in an interior crawl space of the one-story, wood-frame home.

The preliminary cause was listed as accidental, with investigators concluding that hot work ignited combustible materials.

A plumber discovered the fire.

Thirty firefighters respond

The Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company served as the primary responding department.

About 30 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire and brought it under control in approximately 30 minutes.

A smoke alarm was present in the home and activated during the fire.

The property did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

Damage estimated at $100,000

Investigators estimated combined damage to the structure and its contents at approximately $100,000.

Four residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

No arrests were made, and the fire remains classified as accidental based on the preliminary investigation.

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Phil Stilton
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Phil Stilton

Phil Stilton is the Editor and Publisher of Shore News Network, an independent digital newsroom providing original reporting on New Jersey, national news, government, public policy, public safety, courts, and community affairs.

As founder of the publication, Stilton leads editorial strategy, investigative reporting, and daily newsroom operations while overseeing coverage that reaches millions of readers annually.

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chestertown Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company Maryland Queen Anne’s County Structure Fire

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