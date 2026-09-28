Four Displaced After Crawl Space Fire Damages Chestertown Home

Fire damage at a Chestertown home where investigators say hot work accidentally ignited combustible materials inside a crawl space.

A plumber discovered a fire inside a Chestertown home Thursday morning, where investigators say hot work accidentally ignited combustible materials in a crawl space.

CHESTERTOWN, MD — Four people were displaced Thursday after a fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a single-family home in Queen Anne’s County.

The fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 25 at 100 Longfellows Drive in Chestertown, according to a notice of investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Fire began in crawl space

Investigators determined the fire originated in an interior crawl space of the one-story, wood-frame home.

The preliminary cause was listed as accidental, with investigators concluding that hot work ignited combustible materials.

A plumber discovered the fire.

Thirty firefighters respond

The Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company served as the primary responding department.

About 30 firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire and brought it under control in approximately 30 minutes.

A smoke alarm was present in the home and activated during the fire.

The property did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

Damage estimated at $100,000

Investigators estimated combined damage to the structure and its contents at approximately $100,000.

Four residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

No arrests were made, and the fire remains classified as accidental based on the preliminary investigation.