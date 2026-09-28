Two Bronx Men Charged in Armed Robbery Outside Saddle Brook Business

Two Bronx men were charged in a Saddle Brook armed robbery after investigators traced the getaway vehicle and arrested both suspects in New York City.

Bergen County prosecutors say two Bronx men were arrested after a months-long investigation into a gunpoint robbery outside a Saddle Brook business.

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — Two Bronx men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery outside a Saddle Brook business after investigators traced the getaway vehicle to one of the suspects, authorities said.

Ronny Moquete Rosario, 27, and Jacob Rodriguez, 26, both of the Bronx, were arrested Sept. 23 in New York City and are awaiting extradition to Bergen County, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The two men are each charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Victim Confronted Outside Lanza Avenue Business

The robbery happened around 6:51 a.m. June 22 outside a business on Lanza Avenue in Saddle Brook, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the victim had parked near the business and was getting out of his vehicle when a masked man wearing a black hood approached from a nearby white four-door vehicle.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, prosecutors said.

He allegedly confronted the victim and stole money, valuables and other personal property before returning to the waiting vehicle.

The car then fled north on Midland Avenue.

Detectives Trace Acura With Bogus Temporary Tag

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad joined the Saddle Brook Police Department in the investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a 2018 Acura TLX displaying what authorities described as a bogus temporary New Jersey registration tag.

Investigators later linked the Acura to Rodriguez.

Authorities said detectives also identified Rosario as a second suspect involved in the robbery.

Both men were formally charged Sept. 22.

Suspects Arrested in the Bronx

The following day, Bergen County and Saddle Brook detectives traveled to New York with assistance from the FBI’s New York Field Office Violent Threat Initiative and the New York City Police Department.

Rosario and Rodriguez were located in the Bronx and taken into custody without incident.

They were placed in NYPD custody and held by New York authorities pending extradition to Bergen County.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Saddle Brook Police Department, with assistance from the FBI New York Field Office.