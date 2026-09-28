Brick Man Accused of Helping Toms River Murder Fugitive Surrenders as Shooter Douglas Cobb Remains on the Run

Ronald Hagan of Brick Township surrendered Monday on a hindering charge tied to the search for Toms River murder suspect Douglas Cobb, who remains at large.

Ronald Hagan surrendered to Toms River police Monday and was jailed on a hindering charge tied to the search for Douglas Cobb, who remains wanted in the murder of Bruce Gress.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A Brick Township man accused of helping wanted murder suspect Douglas Cobb avoid capture surrendered to police Monday morning, leaving Cobb himself still at large more than a week after the fatal shooting of Bruce Gress outside a Toms River Wawa.

Ronald Hagan, 50, surrendered in the presence of his attorney to the Toms River Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Monday.

Hagan was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Hagan Had Been Wanted Since Thursday

Hagan was charged Sept. 24 with hindering the apprehension of another as investigators expanded their search for Cobb, 51, of Toms River.

A warrant had been issued for Hagan’s arrest after the charge was filed.

His surrender comes after Shore News Network reported that four people had been charged with allegedly helping Cobb evade investigators or providing false information about his whereabouts.

In addition to Hagan, authorities charged Sylvester Green, 43, of Bayville; Cherice Nicholson, 46, of Howell; and Jennifer Rizalvo, 48, of Lakewood with hindering the apprehension of another.

The charges against Hagan and the other defendants are accusations. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Douglas Cobb Still Wanted for Toms River Murder

Hagan’s surrender does not end the larger Toms River investigation.

Cobb remains at large and is charged with murder in the Sept. 18 killing of Bruce Gress, 42, of Toms River.

Authorities allege Cobb shot Gress outside the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue before fleeing.

The case triggered a widening manhunt involving local, county and federal law enforcement. SNN has been tracking the Cobb manhunt since police first identified him as the suspect wanted in the Wawa killing.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has repeatedly urged anyone with information about Cobb’s whereabouts to contact investigators.

Cobb is also known as Douglas Green and by the nickname “Bootknock.”

Investigation Has Expanded Beyond Toms River

The case has increasingly stretched beyond the original homicide scene as investigators examine who may have assisted Cobb after the shooting.

The four people charged with hindering are from Brick Township, Bayville, Howell and Lakewood.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific conduct alleged against each defendant.

Billhimer previously warned that anyone intentionally helping Cobb avoid law enforcement could face criminal charges.

Hagan’s surrender Monday removes one wanted defendant from the investigation, but the central focus remains unchanged: Cobb has not been captured.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Toms River Township Police Department or the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.