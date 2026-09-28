Armed and Dangerous Chesapeake Homicide Suspect on the Run Across Hampton Roads

Police say Omar Malik Patterson fled after the Holly Cove Drive killing and has ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

CHESAPEAKE, VA – Police are searching across Hampton Roads for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a Chesapeake homicide, warning the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Omar Malik Patterson fled after the Sept. 24 homicide in the 3900 block of Holly Cove Drive, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. Investigators say Patterson has connections to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Police are warning anyone who spots Patterson not to approach him. Instead, authorities say witnesses should immediately call 911 and allow officers to handle the encounter.

Police Release Description as Search Widens

Patterson is described as a Black man who stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 182 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his face, according to the police alert.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about Patterson’s alleged role in the homicide or what may have happened immediately before the killing.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to locate him and gather additional information about the Holly Cove Drive case.

Suspect Has Ties to Three Hampton Roads Cities

Police specifically noted Patterson’s ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, putting residents across several Hampton Roads communities on notice.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Chesapeake police or provide information anonymously through Chesapeake Crime Line.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through P3TIPS online and its mobile app.

Police said callers are not required to provide their names or testify in court.

A qualifying tip that leads to an arrest, recovery of drugs or stolen property could make the caller eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

Public Warned Not to Approach Patterson

The armed-and-dangerous warning means police want anyone who encounters Patterson to keep their distance and contact authorities rather than attempting to intervene.

Investigators have not announced that Patterson is in custody, and the search remains ongoing.

Anyone with immediate information about his location should call 911.