Holbrook 7-eleven sells top-prize take 5 ticket in friday night drawing

The winning ticket was sold on Union Avenue in the Sept. 25 evening drawing.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Holbrook 7-Eleven hit the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing, handing one ticket holder a $34,213.50 win.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 301 Union Avenue in Holbrook, according to the New York Lottery. It was the top-prize ticket from the Sept. 25 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

The win gives Holbrook another notable TAKE 5 hit after Shore News Network previously reported on other top-prize tickets sold in the community.

One Ticket Takes the Evening Top Prize

TAKE 5 uses five numbers drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily.

The evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m., while the midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m.

Under the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 rules, players must match all five numbers to win the game’s top prize. The prize pool can vary based on ticket sales and the number of top-prize winners.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

New York Lottery draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it secure before filing a claim.

Additional claim instructions are available through the New York Lottery prize-claim page.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools across the state.