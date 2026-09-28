Lottery Results, New York

Holbrook 7-Eleven Sells Top-Prize TAKE 5 Ticket in Friday Night Drawing

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Holbrook 7-eleven sells top-prize take 5 ticket in friday night drawing
money

The winning ticket was sold on Union Avenue in the Sept. 25 evening drawing.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Holbrook 7-Eleven hit the game’s top prize in Friday night’s drawing, handing one ticket holder a $34,213.50 win.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 301 Union Avenue in Holbrook, according to the New York Lottery. It was the top-prize ticket from the Sept. 25 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

The win gives Holbrook another notable TAKE 5 hit after Shore News Network previously reported on other top-prize tickets sold in the community.

One Ticket Takes the Evening Top Prize

TAKE 5 uses five numbers drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily.

The evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m., while the midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m.

Under the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 rules, players must match all five numbers to win the game’s top prize. The prize pool can vary based on ticket sales and the number of top-prize winners.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

New York Lottery draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their ticket and keep it secure before filing a claim.

Additional claim instructions are available through the New York Lottery prize-claim page.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to benefit public schools across the state.

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Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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