Ocean County Weekend Brief: Nor’easter Damage, Toms River Manhunt and Jackson Halloween Fallout

A storm-battered Jersey Shore, an expanding murder investigation and controversy surrounding a Jackson children’s event drove the news across Ocean County this weekend.

Good Monday morning. Ocean County spent much of the weekend getting hammered by wind and rain while police continued searching for a Toms River murder suspect and Jackson officials dealt with fallout over the booking of a convicted sex offender for a children’s Halloween event.

Here’s what you may have missed.

THE STORM: Ocean County Takes the Brunt of the Nor’easter

Wind, coastal flooding and relentless rain dominated the weekend along the Jersey Shore, with flooded roads, downed trees and marine emergencies reported across the county.

In Stafford Township, flooding closed Morris Boulevard and blocked access toward the Route 72 Causeway as police warned motorists not to drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded sections of roadway.

Offshore and along the bays, conditions were rough enough to send boats drifting.

A vessel originally moored in Seaside Heights broke loose and traveled roughly 8.5 miles south before washing ashore in Waretown.

Sea Tow crews also responded in Long Beach Township after another vessel broke free from its lift and became pinned against a neighboring boat lift, damaging both the lift and another boat.

The good news heading into Monday: the worst is over. The rain is moving out and New Jersey is heading into a sunnier and warmer stretch after the stormy weekend.

THE MANHUNT: Douglas Cobb Still Hasn’t Been Found

The biggest public safety story in Toms River remains unresolved.

Douglas Cobb, 51, remains wanted in connection with the Sept. 18 killing of Bruce Gress outside the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue.

Police say Gress was shot in the head during the morning rush.

By the weekend, the investigation had widened considerably.

Four people from Brick, Bayville, Howell and Lakewood were charged with allegedly helping Cobb avoid police or providing false information.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said investigators are “working round-the-clock to apprehend Cobb.”

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has joined the search.

Cobb is also known as Douglas Green and by the nickname “Bootknock.” Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being urged to contact investigators.

JACKSON: Halloween Event Fallout Isn’t Going Away

Jackson Township confirmed over the weekend that a performer with a federal child-sex conviction will not appear at the township’s Oct. 30 Safe Trick-or-Treat event.

The issue surfaced after resident Eleanor Hannum raised questions at a Township Council meeting about how Matthew Adam Brand ended up booked to perform at an event specifically marketed to children.

Brand had been scheduled to perform as puppeteer “Batty Belfry.”

After the controversy became public, Jackson said Brand had been assigned through an outside entertainment company and would be removed from the Safe Trick-or-Treat event.

The township also ended its relationship with the entertainment company.

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn said township officials had not known about Brand’s criminal history before the issue was raised.

The larger question now facing Jackson is how contractors and employees assigned to work around children are screened.

The event itself remains scheduled for Oct. 30.

SOUTH SEASIDE PARK: The Divorce From Berkeley Isn’t Finished Yet

The political and legal battle over South Seaside Park has entered another phase.

The community’s move from Berkeley Township to Seaside Park may have settled the boundary question, but the two municipalities still need to figure out who gets what.

That means dividing municipal assets, obligations and other property connected to South Seaside Park.

The dispute has already generated litigation, including a failed attempt by Seaside Park to challenge property tax issues connected to the transition.

Now the focus turns to the financial and logistical separation as Berkeley Township and Seaside Park work through the division of assets.

TOMS RIVER: Former Firefighter Case Takes Another Turn

A disturbing criminal case involving a former Toms River firefighter also moved forward.

Authorities say the man was wearing body armor and armed with a rifle when police encountered him while he was wanted on attempted murder charges.

The case stems from allegations involving multiple intended victims and has drawn significant attention because of the suspect’s former position in the local fire service.

The latest details in the former Toms River firefighter case include allegations that he was armed and wearing body armor when confronted by police.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING TODAY

The storm cleanup will continue, particularly in shoreline communities dealing with flooding, boats and debris.

The Cobb manhunt remains active, with local, county and federal investigators involved.

Jackson officials could face additional questions over contractor screening and the Safe Trick-or-Treat controversy.

And after an unusually wet and windy weekend, Ocean County finally gets something simpler to deal with: improving weather.

For breaking stories, public safety updates, government news, weather and community coverage throughout the day, follow Shore News Network’s Ocean County News page.