NYC Weekend Crime Roundup: Subway Attacks, Armed Robberies and an Eight-Suspect Manhunt

NYPD detectives spent the weekend searching for suspects in a string of robberies and assaults spanning Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island.

Good Monday afternoon. New York City police entered the new week with several active investigations after a weekend dominated by subway assaults, street robberies and newly released surveillance images of wanted suspects.

From an eight-person robbery crew in Queens to attacks inside Manhattan subway stations, here’s what you may have missed.

QUEENS: NYPD Looking for 8 After Man Slashed and Robbed

One of the largest suspect searches involves eight people wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Queens.

Police said a 29-year-old man was outside 91-47 88 Road when a verbal dispute broke out with a group of people.

Several members of the group allegedly displayed weapons and cutting instruments before attacking the man. The victim suffered a slash wound to his back and other injuries.

The group then allegedly took a backpack containing a laptop, cellphone and charger before fleeing.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance images as investigators search for all eight suspects in the Queens attack.

HARLEM: Teen Slashed Inside 125 Street Subway Station

Another NYPD search centers on an attack against a 17-year-old boy inside a 125 Street subway station.

Police said the teen became involved in a verbal dispute with two unidentified people before the confrontation turned violent.

One suspect allegedly slashed the boy in the left wrist with a cutting instrument while he was also punched in the face.

Both suspects fled on foot.

The teenager was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition as police released images of the two suspects wanted in the subway attack.

CANAL STREET: Teen Threatened With Stabbing, Robbed on Q Platform

Police are also looking for three people accused of surrounding and robbing an 18-year-old inside the Canal Street subway station.

The teen was standing on the northbound Q train platform when one suspect allegedly took the hat from his head.

Police said two additional suspects then surrounded him and threatened to stab him.

The group allegedly stole the teenager’s watch before boarding a Q train and leaving the station.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the three suspects wanted in the Canal Street robbery.

GRAND CENTRAL: 73-Year-Old Man Attacked

Police are searching for another suspect following an attack on an elderly man inside Grand Central.

The 73-year-old victim was in the mezzanine area of the 42 Street/Grand Central subway station when an unidentified person allegedly approached and elbowed him in the face.

The suspect then fled the station on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

NYPD Crime Stoppers has released an image of the suspect wanted in the Grand Central assault.

THE BRONX: Store Worker Held at Gunpoint

A late-night robbery in the Bronx remains under investigation after police said a gunman threatened a store employee before stealing merchandise.

The robbery happened inside a business at 1665 Clay Avenue.

Police said a 39-year-old worker was behind the counter when the suspect approached and displayed a firearm.

The gunman allegedly grabbed merchandise and ran from the store. No injuries were reported.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the suspect in the Bronx armed robbery.

STATEN ISLAND: Elderly Couple Robbed in Clove Lakes Park

A disturbing robbery involving an elderly couple also remained under investigation heading into the weekend.

Police said a 78-year-old man and 76-year-old woman were walking through Clove Lakes Park when three people approached them.

The man was punched in the face and robbed of his wallet, while the woman had a crossbody bag containing her cellphone and bank cards taken, according to police.

Investigators said the suspects fled the park and later boarded a Manhattan-bound Staten Island Ferry.

NYPD investigators are searching for the three suspects in the Clove Lakes Park robbery.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

The common thread heading into Monday is identification.

Police have released surveillance images in several of these cases, and no arrests had been announced in the public alerts reviewed over the weekend.

The subway system remains a major focus, with three separate Manhattan investigations involving assaults or robberies inside stations.

Anyone with information about an NYPD Crime Stoppers case can call 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

For breaking crime reports, NYPD alerts, wanted suspects and other stories across the five boroughs, follow Shore News Network’s New York City News page.