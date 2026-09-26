Bronx store worker held at gunpoint during late-night robbery

NYPD says the suspect flashed a firearm at a 39-year-old worker before grabbing merchandise and fleeing on foot.

BRONX, N.Y. – A gunman walked into a Bronx store late Wednesday night, displayed a firearm at the worker behind the counter and stole merchandise before escaping on foot, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened around 10:53 p.m. inside 1665 Clay Avenue, within the NYPD’s 44th Precinct, which covers part of the southwest Bronx.

Police said the 39-year-old male victim was working behind the counter when the unidentified suspect approached and displayed a gun.

Suspect Grabs Merchandise and Runs

The gunman then removed store merchandise and fled the location on foot, police said.

Authorities did not disclose what was taken or provide a dollar value for the stolen items. No injuries were reported in the Crime Stoppers alert.

Investigators are now asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The case comes days after Shore News Network reported another armed robbery in the 44th Precinct, where two suspects allegedly robbed a man of jewelry, his wallet and cash inside Claremont Park.

NYPD Asks Public for Help

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or @NYPDTips on X.

No arrest had been announced in connection with the Clay Avenue robbery.