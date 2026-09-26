$1.7 Million Lottery Jackpot Lands at Montgomery County Save A Lot

One Cash 5 ticket sold in Cheltenham Township matched every number in Thursday night’s drawing.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Montgomery County Save A Lot matched all five Cash 5 numbers Thursday night, scoring a massive $1,700,176.50 jackpot.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was purchased at Save A Lot, 101 West Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham Township. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 2, 15, 18, 20 and 33.

The retailer will collect a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

One Ticket Sweeps the $1.7 Million Jackpot

The ticket captured the main-game jackpot by matching all five numbers in Thursday’s drawing. The prize is subject to applicable withholding.

Under the rules for Cash 5 with Quick Cash, players select five numbers for the daily Pennsylvania Lottery drawing.

More than 31,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes Thursday, making the jackpot ticket the biggest hit from a drawing that produced thousands of winners statewide.

Montgomery County has produced major Cash 5 scores before, including a $3 million ticket previously sold in the county.

Winning Ticket Has One Year to Be Claimed

The ticket holder will be identified only after the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated.

A main Cash 5 prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Quick Cash prizes carry a separate one-year deadline measured from the ticket’s purchase date.

Anyone holding the jackpot ticket should contact a Pennsylvania Lottery office for instructions. The Lottery also provides official prize-claim information for players holding major winning tickets.

Lower-tier prizes from Thursday’s drawing can generally be claimed through Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.