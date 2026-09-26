East hartford lottery ticket turns into big scratch-off score

The five-figure winner came from a 10X Cash 18th Edition ticket tied to a local retailer.

EAST HARTFORD, CT – An East Hartford lottery stop delivered a $10,000 scratch-off prize Thursday, adding another five-figure win to Connecticut’s latest batch of winning tickets.

The $10,000 prize came from a 10X Cash 18th Edition ticket associated with East Hartford Noble in East Hartford, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Sept. 24.

The available Lottery listing does not identify the player or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased or what the winner plans to do with the money.

East Hartford Store Lands Five-Figure Winner

The win gives East Hartford another notable lottery score after several substantial prizes have surfaced in the area this year.

Shore News Network recently reported on an East Hartford player who scored another $10,000 scratch-off prize on a different Connecticut Lottery game.

Another East Hartford lottery stop produced a $31,510 Cash5 win in August, continuing a run of sizable prizes connected to the community.

Connecticut Lottery Win Reported Thursday

The winning game was 10X Cash 18th Edition, and the prize totaled $10,000.

No additional information about the winning player was included in the available public record.

Players can use the Connecticut Lottery’s retailer directory to locate participating stores and review where winning tickets have been sold.