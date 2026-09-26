Fugitive task force nabs man wanted in southeast dc road rage gun case

Police say a Maryland man threatened another driver at gunpoint before firing as he sped away.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 65-year-old Maryland man has been arrested seven months after a Southeast DC road rage confrontation in which police say he pointed a gun at another driver, threatened the victim and fired into the air while fleeing.

Gregory Williams, of Fort Washington, was taken into custody Wednesday on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The arrest stems from a Feb. 25 confrontation in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue Southeast.

Police said the victim was driving alongside Williams around 7:41 p.m. when a traffic dispute escalated. Williams allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and made verbal threats before driving away.

Police Say Gunfire Followed Road Rage Threat

As the suspect fled, police allege he fired the gun into the air.

Sixth District officers responded to Marion Barry Avenue that evening for a reported assault, but no immediate arrest was made.

Investigators eventually obtained a warrant for Williams. Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested him Wednesday.

The arrest closes the search for a suspect in a case that began more than half a year earlier, though the criminal case itself now moves into court.

Readers can follow additional Washington, DC crime news from Shore News Network.

Williams Faces Gun-Related Charges

Williams was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and endangerment with a firearm, according to MPD.

Police did not report that the victim was struck by gunfire or physically injured during the February encounter.

The charges are accusations, and Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.