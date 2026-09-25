Elderly couple attacked, robbed in staten island park as trio flees to ferry

NYPD says three suspects punched a 78-year-old man and robbed him and a 76-year-old woman inside Clove Lakes Park.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A 78-year-old man was punched in the face and robbed alongside a 76-year-old woman inside Clove Lakes Park before three suspects fled toward the Manhattan-bound Staten Island Ferry, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday as the two victims were walking inside the park, which falls within the NYPD’s 120th Precinct.

Police said three unidentified individuals approached the pair, made a statement and then punched the 78-year-old man in the face, leaving him with a laceration and swelling.

Suspects Take Wallet, Bag Before Fleeing

The attackers forcibly took the man’s wallet, which contained cash along with credit and debit cards, police said.

The 76-year-old woman was robbed of a crossbody bag containing her cellphone and credit and debit cards.

Police said the three suspects then fled and boarded the Manhattan-bound Staten Island Ferry. The ferry runs between St. George and Lower Manhattan and is operated by the New York City Department of Transportation.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is now seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals involved.

NYPD Searches for Three Suspects

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the robbery.

The department did not immediately release additional details about the suspects beyond information contained in its public alert. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA, while tips can also be submitted online or through @NYPDTips.