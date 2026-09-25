The six-year Portland Police veteran was fatally wounded as a U.S. Marshals task force confronted a homicide suspect.

PORTLAND, ORE. – A Portland Police K9 scheduled to work his final shift before retirement was killed Thursday after being struck by gunfire during a confrontation between law enforcement officers and a homicide suspect, authorities said.

K9 Kylo was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force when officers encountered the wanted man near Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Oak Street around 1:45 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shots were fired during the encounter, leaving the suspect dead and Kylo critically wounded.

Photo: police k9 dies in shootout on very last shift before retirement

The police dog was rushed to an animal hospital but died from his injuries. Kylo had served Portland for six years — and Thursday was supposed to be his last day on duty.

Kylo Was Hours From Retirement When Gunfire Erupted

The task force had been working on behalf of the East County Major Crimes Team after investigators identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier Thursday in Gresham.

Investigators located the suspect in Portland and requested assistance from the federal fugitive task force. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene after the deadly confrontation.

Preliminary information indicates two Portland police officers and two officers from other agencies were involved in the shooting. The two Portland officers were placed on paid administrative leave under department policy.

Kylo was also struck during the gunfire.

“Kylo served the community for 6 years and today was scheduled to be his last shift,” Portland police said.

The circumstances surrounding exactly how Kylo was struck remain under investigation, and authorities have not publicly said whose gunfire caused his fatal wound.

Portland Mourns Veteran Police Dog

Kylo was part of the Portland Police Bureau Canine Unit, which deploys police dogs to locate suspects, search buildings and evidence, and assist officers during dangerous calls.

His death brought a somber end to what had been planned as his final shift after six years of service.

Police officers later participated in a procession honoring Kylo as the department mourned the loss of one of its working dogs.

The adult male suspect was pronounced dead at the shooting scene despite life-saving efforts. Portland police said he was wanted in connection with a homicide in Gresham earlier that same day.

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Continues

The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Police said the bureau will also conduct an internal review examining the response, tactics, resources and actions taken following the shooting.

Authorities had not immediately released the identity of the suspect. Additional information about Kylo’s career and accomplishments is also expected to be released.