Three pa lottery tickets hit every number, split jackpot

Tickets sold in Luzerne, Lancaster and Montgomery counties each scored nearly $44K in Wednesday’s drawing.

MIDDLETOWN, PA – Three Pennsylvania Lottery tickets hit every number in Wednesday’s Treasure Hunt drawing, splitting a $131,872.50 jackpot across three counties and handing each winning ticket a $43,957.50 prize.

The jackpot tickets were sold at Sheehan’s Pharmacy in Plains Township, Luzerne County; Turkey Hill in West Earl Township, Lancaster County; and Village Market in Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County.

Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn Sept. 23 — 3, 9, 13, 19 and 29. The individual prizes are subject to applicable withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Three Stores Land Jackpot Tickets in Same Drawing

Sheehan’s Pharmacy is located at 79 East Carey St. in Plains Township. The Turkey Hill ticket was sold at 14 North State St. in West Earl Township, while Village Market at 590 Main St. in Lower Salford Township sold the third winner.

More than 48,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

The jackpot is divided among all tickets matching the five winning numbers under the rules of Treasure Hunt, the Pennsylvania Lottery’s daily daytime draw game.

The three-way split follows other major Pennsylvania Treasure Hunt wins reported across the state this year.

Winning Tickets Must Be Claimed Within One Year

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket holders will not be known until the prizes are claimed and the tickets are validated.

Anyone holding one of the retail tickets should sign the back immediately and follow the Lottery’s instructions at palottery.com for filing a claim.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The game debuted in May 2007 and is drawn seven days a week. Ticket sales close at 1:05 p.m. each day, with results posted after 1:35 p.m.