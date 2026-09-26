The South Seaside Park Fight Isn’t Over. Now Berkeley and Seaside Park Have to Divide the Assets

The South Seaside Park annexation fight moves to municipal assets and debt as Berkeley and Seaside Park battle over infrastructure still owned or financed by Berkeley.

A judge has left Berkeley Township with South Seaside Park’s 2026 tax revenue, but the next fight could be far more complicated: who owns the roads, drains, equipment and other public assets inside the newly annexed neighborhood.

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. — Seaside Park won South Seaside Park. That did not necessarily mean it won everything Berkeley Township owned there.

That reality is quickly becoming the next major front in the years-long battle over the small barrier-island neighborhood after a judge Friday dismissed Seaside Park’s attempt to immediately claim property-tax revenue collected by Berkeley Township.

Berkeley will continue collecting South Seaside Park property taxes through the end of 2026. Beginning in 2027, residents will pay their municipal taxes to Seaside Park.

But the streets, drainage infrastructure, lifeguard equipment and other municipal property sitting inside South Seaside Park present a different question — and potentially a much more expensive one.

First came the robocans

Residents received an early, visible example of the problem almost immediately after annexation.

Berkeley Township took back the garbage and recycling containers it had supplied to homes in South Seaside Park. Seaside Park then assumed responsibility for trash collection and provided its own equipment.

The cans were the easy part.

Now the two municipalities must sort through a much larger inventory that can include everything from lifeguard stands and lightning-detection equipment to storm drains, sewer infrastructure, manholes, signs, sidewalks and other improvements Berkeley installed or paid for while South Seaside Park remained part of the township.

Some of those improvements were financed through debt that Berkeley taxpayers are still responsible for paying.

And under New Jersey law, annexation does not simply erase those financial obligations, nor does it give the assets to the annexing town. Somebody has to pay for it all.

There are two scenarios that can happen. One, Seaside Park buys all of the assets and debt from Berkeley Township and maintains it. Two, Seaside Park can leave Berkeley Township with the debt and assetts, but since Berkeley owns it, what happens when a sewer drain collapses, or some other piece of infrastructure breaks down? Seaside Park might not legally be able to repair Berkeley Township property and Berkeley Township might have any legal obligation to fix the problem either.

It could become a very messy situation if not handled and resolved in the near future.

Annexation moved the boundary, not necessarily ownership

South Seaside Park officially became part of Seaside Park this spring after the borough accepted the approximately 168-acre territory formerly located within Berkeley Township.

But New Jersey’s municipal annexation law separately requires the towns to account for property and debt connected to the transferred territory. That never happened in this case. It was a quick takeover, and the details were never negotiated or agreed upon by the two towns.

Under the state’s statutory process, Berkeley must identify municipal property, outstanding debts, judgments, claims, liens and other obligations associated with the former South Seaside Park territory. Seaside Park can also be required to assume an apportioned share of debt attributable to the area it annexed.

The process is spelled out in New Jersey’s municipal annexation statutes, which establish a separate procedure for determining property and indebtedness after municipal boundaries change.

That means the March annexation answered one question — which municipality South Seaside Park belongs to.

It did not automatically settle who gets every piece of municipal property sitting inside it.

Berkeley’s position creates a much larger financial question

Berkeley’s position is essentially that municipal ownership does not disappear simply because the municipal boundary moved.

A privately owned house offers a simple comparison.

A homeowner whose property was transferred from Berkeley Township to Seaside Park did not lose ownership of the house, car, garage or deck when the boundary changed. The property simply became located within a different municipality.

Berkeley is advancing a similar property argument with respect to assets it purchased and installed in South Seaside Park: annexation transferred jurisdiction over the neighborhood, but the township maintains that ownership and financial interests in its assets must still be resolved through the statutory process.

That issue becomes more important when Berkeley is still paying bonds or other debt associated with infrastructure now physically located inside Seaside Park, and they won’t be collecting taxes to pay those debts starting in January. It’s a looming financial problem for residents in all three towns.

A six-member committee couldn’t finish the job

The towns were already supposed to resolve much of this themselves.

Each municipality appointed three representatives to a joint committee under New Jersey law. Their first meeting was held April 13.

The committee was required to account for the property and indebtedness involved in the annexation and reach a determination within 60 days.

That deadline passed June 12 without a final agreement.

Court filings showed the municipalities had exchanged information and continued negotiating, but they were unable to complete the required report.

Seaside Park then went back to Superior Court, beginning the next stage of the process.

Outside commissioners could now decide what Berkeley is owed

State law provides a mechanism for exactly this type of stalemate.

When the municipal committees fail to complete their work, Seaside Park, as the municipality receiving the annexed territory, must apply to Superior Court for the appointment of three commissioners.

Those commissioners essentially take over the job the municipalities could not finish themselves.

Seaside Park’s own pre-annexation legal analysis acknowledged that process. The borough advised residents that it could become responsible for a portion of Berkeley’s debt attributable to South Seaside Park and that, if the two municipal committees failed to reach agreement, court-appointed commissioners would determine the unresolved financial questions.

Under the process described in the borough’s South Seaside Park annexation materials, the commissioners are charged with issuing a report addressing the outstanding division of property and indebtedness.

The cost of the commissioners themselves is also shared between Berkeley and Seaside Park, with compensation fixed by the judge.

Berkeley’s assets could be offset against debt

The financial calculation may not be as simple as Seaside Park writing Berkeley a check for every storm drain, sign or piece of equipment.

Seaside Park’s own annexation study anticipated a broader accounting.

The study recommended comparing Berkeley’s outstanding bonds and bond anticipation notes attributable to South Seaside Park against the value of fixed assets connected to the neighborhood.

That could effectively create a balance sheet.

On one side would be debt associated with South Seaside Park.

On the other would be municipal assets located there.

The final settlement could depend on how those assets are valued, how much outstanding debt can legitimately be attributed to the annexed area and whether particular infrastructure belongs to Berkeley, Seaside Park, Ocean County, a utility or another entity.

Friday’s tax ruling adds another layer

The asset dispute comes immediately after Berkeley prevailed in a separate fight over 2026 property taxes.

Superior Court Judge Francis Hodgson on Friday dismissed Seaside Park’s lawsuit seeking immediate control of South Seaside Park tax revenue, leaving Berkeley to collect those taxes through Dec. 31.

That ruling does not decide ownership of every physical asset in South Seaside Park.

But it reinforces an important distinction that could shape the next phase of the fight: annexation itself does not automatically resolve every financial interest Berkeley had in the territory.

The South Seaside Park dispute has effectively moved from a battle over municipal boundaries into a detailed accounting exercise involving property, debt and taxpayer money.

Residents warned the transition could get messy

The unresolved issues are also fueling frustration among some Seaside Park residents who questioned whether the borough moved too quickly in accepting the annexation.

Comments posted online after Friday’s ruling included variations of a familiar refrain: “We told you so.”

Some residents had urged officials to slow the process until questions involving taxes, debt, infrastructure and municipal property were more clearly resolved before the annexation became effective.

Seaside Park nevertheless proceeded after commissioning financial, planning and operational studies and holding public meetings on the proposal.

The borough’s revised annexation study itself recognized that the transition would require negotiations over Berkeley’s debt and fixed assets and recommended remaining flexible through what it described as an extended transition process.

The potentially expensive part comes now

The fight over the neighborhood’s municipal boundaries took more than a decade.

The argument over what came with those boundaries could continue well beyond the annexation itself.

Berkeley Township has investments embedded throughout South Seaside Park. Seaside Park now has responsibility for governing and providing municipal services to the neighborhood. Somewhere between those two facts, the courts, commissioners and municipalities will have to establish who owns what — and who owes whom.

A garbage can could simply be loaded onto a Berkeley Township truck and taken away.

A storm drain, sidewalk or underground infrastructure cannot.

That is why the next stage of the Berkeley Township and Seaside Park dispute could prove much more complicated — and considerably more expensive — than the first visible battle over the robocans.