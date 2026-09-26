Toms River Fugitive Wanted for Murder Had Help Eluding Police, Four Charged

Four people are charged with helping Toms River murder suspect Douglas Cobb evade police or providing false information as the manhunt continues.

Authorities say four people from Brick, Bayville, Howell and Lakewood helped accused killer Douglas Cobb avoid capture or gave investigators false information as the manhunt enters its second week.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Four people have now been charged with helping accused Toms River murder suspect Douglas Cobb stay ahead of police as authorities continue an intensive search for the 51-year-old man wanted in the killing of Bruce Gress.

Cobb remains at large.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday that Ronald Hagan, 50, of Brick Township; Sylvester Green, 43, of Bayville; Cherice Nicholson, 46, of Howell; and Jennifer Rizalvo, 48, of Lakewood were each charged with hindering the apprehension of another.

Investigators allege the four either helped Cobb avoid being captured, provided false information to law enforcement, or both.

Cobb is charged with murdering Gress, 42, of Toms River, on Sept. 18.

Prosecutor: Helping Cobb Evade Police Will Have Consequences

The charges reveal that investigators believe Cobb has not been running entirely on his own.

“These arrests send a powerful message that anyone who intentionally aids Douglas Cobb evade law enforcement, will be held accountable and face consequences for their unlawful actions,” Billhimer said.

“We are working round-the-clock to apprehend Cobb so that he may be brought to justice for the killing of Bruce Gress,” the prosecutor added.

The investigation is being led by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit along with Toms River police, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

One Of The Four Is Now A Fugitive Himself

Authorities said Hagan is now a fugitive from justice.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Green was taken into custody Sept. 24 and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where prosecutors said he was being held pending a detention hearing.

Nicholson was also arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Rizalvo was charged by summons and released pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

The hindering charges are accusations, and all four defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Search For Cobb Continues

Cobb remained wanted as authorities continued searching for him following the Sept. 18 killing.

Billhimer said the latest photograph being circulated of Cobb was taken from police body-worn camera footage recorded in June, giving investigators a more recent image to use in the search.

The expanding investigation shows how the case has moved beyond the original Toms River homicide scene and into several communities across Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Hagan is from Brick Township, Green is from Bayville, Nicholson is from Howell and Rizalvo is from Lakewood.

Authorities have not disclosed exactly what assistance each defendant allegedly provided Cobb or when the alleged acts occurred.

The Toms River Police Department and its partner agencies continue working with county and federal investigators to locate Cobb.

Anyone who knowingly helps a wanted person avoid arrest can face criminal charges separate from the underlying case — and prosecutors are now making clear that the people they believe helped Cobb will become defendants themselves.