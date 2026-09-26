A 44-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested hours after the attempted M&T Bank robbery, according to police.

GAITHERSBURG, MD – A 44-year-old Gaithersburg man walked into an M&T Bank, handed an employee a note demanding money and claimed he had a gun — but left empty-handed when the employee delayed turning over cash, police said.

The attempted robbery happened around 9:57 a.m. Thursday at the bank in the 12100 block of Darnestown Road. Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded after the suspect had left.

Investigators identified the man as Guarzmjon Aioubov of Gaithersburg. Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody later that same day.

Photo: bank robbery suspect claims he has gun, walks out with nothing in gaithersburg

Police Say Demand Note Threatened a Gun

According to investigators, Aioubov entered the bank, approached an employee behind the counter and passed over a note demanding money.

The note also stated that he had a gun, police said.

The employee delayed handing over the requested cash, and Aioubov allegedly left the bank without receiving any money.

Police did not say whether investigators recovered a firearm or disclose additional details about how detectives identified Aioubov as the suspect.

The arrest adds another case to recent Gaithersburg crime coverage across Montgomery County.

Suspect Held Without Bond After Arrest

Aioubov was charged with attempted bank robbery and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

He was being held without bond as of the police announcement. The county’s Central Processing Unit handles the initial processing of adults arrested by law enforcement in Montgomery County.

Police did not announce any additional charges.

The charge is an accusation, and Aioubov is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.