Uber Driver Pleads Guilty in Fiery Long Island Crash That Killed Motorcycle Passenger

Prosecutors say Nina Varrino used cocaine and Xanax after finishing an Uber shift, ignored warnings not to drive and later slammed into a motorcycle carrying a husband and wife in North Hills.

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Glen Cove woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide after prosecutors said she drove while impaired by cocaine and Xanax and crashed into a motorcycle on Long Island, killing a 58-year-old woman and seriously injuring her husband.

Nina Varrino, 52, pleaded guilty Monday before Nassau County Judge Helene Gugerty to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree assault and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Varrino is expected to receive a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison when she returns to court Nov. 19.

Couple Was Heading Out for an Afternoon Motorcycle Ride

The July 12, 2025 crash killed Lisa Pelaez, 58, and left her husband, George Pelaez, then 64, with severe injuries.

Prosecutors said the couple was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson along the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway between New Hyde Park Road and Shelter Rock Road in North Hills shortly before 1 p.m.

They were heading toward Port Jefferson and planned to visit a motorcycle museum in Oyster Bay. Lisa Pelaez was riding behind her husband.

Instead, prosecutors said Varrino approached from behind in a 2025 Kia Sportage and passed out at the wheel.

The Kia struck the motorcycle, throwing both riders onto the roadway. The motorcycle and Varrino’s SUV then burst into flames.

Lisa Pelaez suffered severe blunt-force injuries and died about two hours later at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

George Pelaez suffered multiple broken ribs, a fractured spine, fractures to both shoulders and a collapsed lung. Prosecutors said he was intubated for approximately 10 days and remained hospitalized for a month.

Prosecutors Say Varrino Used Cocaine and Xanax

According to prosecutors, Varrino had worked the previous night as an Uber driver before staying awake to party, drink alcohol and use drugs.

Testing performed approximately four hours after the fatal crash found active levels of cocaine and Xanax in her blood, prosecutors said.

“Lisa Pelaez and her husband, George Pelaez, set out on a clear summer day for what should have been a peaceful motorcycle ride together,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. “Instead, they were met with terror because Nina Varrino crashed into them while she was high on cocaine and Xanax.”

Donnelly said Varrino had been driving recklessly across several busy roads before the fatal collision.

“The defendant drove recklessly for miles along multiple busy highways and roads before violently crashing into the victims, causing a fiery wreck that ended Lisa’s life and left George with severe, life-altering injuries,” Donnelly said.

The case adds to a series of serious Long Island vehicular crime prosecutions involving allegations of impaired driving.

Witnesses Had Already Warned Her Not to Drive

Investigators said the North Hills crash was not Varrino’s first dangerous encounter behind the wheel that morning.

Approximately an hour and 20 minutes before the fatal collision, prosecutors said Varrino was driving erratically on the Cross Island Parkway before pulling onto the shoulder.

Witnesses reportedly approached her and told her she should not continue driving.

“The defendant was even told by bystanders before the fatal crash to stop driving, but the defendant ignored those warnings,” Donnelly said.

About 12 minutes later, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Varrino rear-ended another vehicle while driving on Marathon Parkway in Queens, prosecutors said.

She continued driving after that crash.

Her trip ended when prosecutors said she struck the Pelaez motorcycle at approximately 12:49 p.m.

Varrino escaped from her burning SUV with minor injuries.

Arrest Came Seven Months After Fatal Crash

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department arrested Varrino on Feb. 18, 2026.

At the time, prosecutors filed a broader indictment that included manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, vehicular assault, impaired-driving and reckless-driving charges. The original case details were outlined in the district attorney’s February indictment announcement.

Monday’s plea resolves the case without a trial.

“I hope today’s guilty plea brings Lisa’s and George’s family a step closer to healing,” Donnelly said, “knowing that the defendant will finally face the consequences of her actions from the inside of a prison cell.”

Varrino is represented by attorney Jason Russo. She remains scheduled for sentencing Nov. 19.