Baltimore Police Search for Two Gunmen After Daylight Shooting on North Calhoun Street

Baltimore police released video of two suspects accused of firing guns on North Calhoun Street and are asking the public to help identify them.

Detectives released video of two unidentified men accused of opening fire in West Baltimore Wednesday afternoon and are asking the public for help identifying them.

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore police are searching for two men accused of firing guns in broad daylight along North Calhoun Street last week.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 700 block of North Calhoun Street.

Police said two unidentified male suspects discharged their weapons in the area. No one was struck by gunfire.

Detectives Release Video of Suspects

Western District detectives have released surveillance video showing the individuals investigators are trying to identify.

Police have not announced a motive or said whether the suspects were firing at a specific person.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify both men.

Police Ask Public for Help

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information about the shooting is being asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Metro Crime Stoppers allows callers to provide information anonymously and may offer rewards in cases where tips help investigators identify or arrest suspects.

The incident adds to continuing Baltimore crime investigations involving illegal gunfire and neighborhood shootings across the city.